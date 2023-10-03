Piper Sandler Maintains Tompkins Financial (TMP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial is 58.65. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from its latest reported closing price of 49.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tompkins Financial is 324MM, an increase of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.07%, a decrease of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 9,904K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,163K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 18.66% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 890K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 20.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 349K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 21.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 318K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 19.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.