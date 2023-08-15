Piper Sandler Maintains Smart Sand (SND) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Sand is 2.30. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.97.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Sand is 269MM, a decrease of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Sand. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SND is 0.01%, a decrease of 42.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.27% to 8,880K shares. The put/call ratio of SND is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 860K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 686K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 50.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SND by 89.53% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SND by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Smart Sand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smart Sand Inc. is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers. Smart Sand produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and its SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. Smart Sand provide its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. Smart Sand owns and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada.

