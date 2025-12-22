Piper Sandler Maintains Ready Capital (RC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.80% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital is $3.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 66.80% from its latest reported closing price of $2.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital is 340MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.08%, an increase of 20.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.12% to 123,943K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,156K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,412K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 16.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,275K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,240K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares , representing an increase of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 88.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,143K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Waterfall Asset Management holds 3,909K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

