Piper Sandler Maintains Phreesia (PHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.02% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 87.02% from its latest reported closing price of 21.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 361MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.16%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 60,729K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,231K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,572K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 46.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,880K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 290.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,702K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 58.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 42.40% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,690K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.