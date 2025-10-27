Piper Sandler Maintains PCB Bancorp (PCB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of PCB Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp is $23.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from its latest reported closing price of $21.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PCB Bancorp is 132MM, an increase of 22.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCB is 0.04%, an increase of 30.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 6,889K shares. The put/call ratio of PCB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 508K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 8.83% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 500K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 1.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 336K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 283K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 14.62% over the last quarter.

