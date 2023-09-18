Piper Sandler Maintains IBEX (IBEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IBEX is 27.34. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 101.15% from its latest reported closing price of 13.59.

The projected annual revenue for IBEX is 614MM, an increase of 17.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBEX. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBEX is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 8,120K shares. The put/call ratio of IBEX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,024K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 7.26% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 805K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 617K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 7.72% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 409K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 266K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 24.25% over the last quarter.

IBEX Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

