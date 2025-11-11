Piper Sandler Maintains Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Cytek Biosciences (NasdaqGS:CTKB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cytek Biosciences is $5.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $4.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cytek Biosciences is 325MM, an increase of 64.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytek Biosciences. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTKB is 0.04%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 96,000K shares. The put/call ratio of CTKB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 6,657K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,211K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,606K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTKB by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 5,231K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing an increase of 71.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTKB by 125.78% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 4,958K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,110K shares , representing a decrease of 43.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTKB by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,497K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTKB by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.