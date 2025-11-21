Piper Sandler Maintains Boston Beer (SAM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is $246.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $193.92 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.59% from its latest reported closing price of $192.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is 2,321MM, an increase of 17.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.10%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 9,303K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 77.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 4.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 268K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 27.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 258K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 231K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 0.75% over the last quarter.

