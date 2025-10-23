Piper Sandler Maintains Bank First (BFC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bank First (NasdaqCM:BFC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank First is $143.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of $128.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank First is 186MM, an increase of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFC is 0.04%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 3,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 6.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 229K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 177K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

