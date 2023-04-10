Piper Sandler Maintains Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $99.20. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from its latest reported closing price of $95.50.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is $25,222MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VMGAX - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 4.65% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Putnam Asset Allocation Diversified Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VCSTX - Science & Technology Fund holds 596K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 42.80% over the last quarter.

PHDG - Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 51.80% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL MSCI Global Equity Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 6.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.58%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 1,237,259K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

