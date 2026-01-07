Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ORIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.10% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $21.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 162.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is 44MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORIC is 0.43%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.39% to 116,212K shares. The put/call ratio of ORIC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nextech Invest holds 7,163K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,728K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 75.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 298.53% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 6,597K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 6,573K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 5,376K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

