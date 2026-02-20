Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of OKYO Pharma (OKYO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of OKYO Pharma (NasdaqCM:OKYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 382.95% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for OKYO Pharma is $8.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 382.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OKYO Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in OKYO Pharma. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKYO is 0.07%, an increase of 75.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.12% to 665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 472K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares , representing a decrease of 413.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKYO by 80.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 138K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 70.14%.

XTX Topco holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Cerity Partners holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

