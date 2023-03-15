Piper Sandler Downgrades Traeger (COOK)

On March 15, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Traeger is $4.35. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of $3.77.

The projected annual revenue for Traeger is $665MM, a decrease of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 20.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,605K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 80.05% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,195K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,195K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,858K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 8.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.02%, an increase of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 61,714K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Traeger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

