Piper Sandler Downgrades Simon Property Group (WBAG:SPGR)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group (WBAG:SPGR) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGR is 0.52%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 324,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,520K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,597K shares , representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,443K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,321K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,775K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,745K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,135K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGR by 50.68% over the last quarter.

