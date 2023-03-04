Piper Sandler Downgrades CS Disco (LAW)

On February 27, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for CS Disco from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.31% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CS Disco is $11.68. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 70.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.86.

The projected annual revenue for CS Disco is $159MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.88.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 14.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,324K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 86.77% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 37.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 25.40% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,847K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing a decrease of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 41.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.15%, a decrease of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 37,202K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

CS Disco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Its scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

