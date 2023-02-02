Piper Sandler Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

On February 1, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.53% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.53% from its latest reported closing price of $17.34.

The projected annual revenue for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is $670MM, a decrease of 56.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.95, an increase of 79.74%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,089,458 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,100,238 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,387,745 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484,503 shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,118,197 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246,098 shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 2.83% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,093,203 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771,199 shares, representing a decrease of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 38.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,892,942 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841,368 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MDRX is 0.1517%, a decrease of 6.7211%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 134,879K shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allscripts is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Its innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

