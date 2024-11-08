News & Insights

Stocks
CE

Piper downgrades Celanese to Underweight on high degree of uncertainty

November 08, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler last night downgraded Celanese (CE) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $98, down from $150. When a company’s near-term focus is solely on debt reduction, other business and corporate functions tend to suffer from resource deficiencies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a high degree of uncertainty around the timing of recovery in Celanese’s key end markets, especially autos, construction and major industrial end markets. It believes visibility is poor over the next couple of quarters for any substantive recovery, which translates to challenges to the company making progress on its debt reduction goals as EBIT growth may be limited.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.