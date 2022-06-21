PIP Introduces PIP Button, Enabling Frictionless Crypto Payments

Even though blockchain technology and the emergence of Web3 have enabled content creators, businesses, and individuals to tap into new monetization opportunities, accepting crypto payments from users requires a highly technical understanding of the underlying technology. Many prospective users find it overwhelming to set up a blockchain payment system, limiting income.

To address this reality and simplify the end-to-end process of accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, Web3 payments platform PIP has launched a no-code solution titled PIP Button. The solution supports the integration of advanced blockchain-based payment systems across websites and social media platforms.

The PIP Button is a non-invasive solution that doesn’t require sign-ups or registrations. It works on any platform built using HTML, JavaScript, and React. Moreover, it can be easily integrated into websites and e-commerce stores built upon WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and similar platforms.

Users can customize PIP Buttons to their preference, ensuring they match website branding. On top of this, interested parties can even claim their PIP Tag, which can be used across all Web2 websites and platforms, such as Reddit, Twitch, Discord, Twitter, and several others.

Built on the Solana blockchain, the PIP Button currently supports Solana-based tokens, such as SOL (Solana), USDC (USD Coin), PIP, GMT (StepN), GST (Green Satoshi Token), KIN (Kin), SRM (Serum), RAY (Raydium), FIDA (Bonafida), SDOGE (SolDoge), ZBC (Zebec), MEAN (Meanfi), SAMO (Samoyed Coin), WOOF (Woof), and ORCA (Orca).

Users can set up the payment system through their Phantom or Slope wallets and integrate it onto the platforms without having to deal with a single line of code. Additionally, the PIP team has confirmed that they will be rolling out support for more wallets and tokens in the coming months.

Per the PIP team, “The PIP Button introduces the simplest way for everyone to access and utilize the advanced payment system in websites and personal media. The no-coding payment button helps everyone integrate blockchain payment systems and monetize content frictionlessly.”

Importantly, PIP’s straightforward integration can potentially encourage more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies through direct, secure, and fast transactions. By lowering the adoption bar for consumers by eliminating the need to sign up and create accounts, PIP powers payments for content, goods, and services that simply require a connected digital wallet and the selection of a supported cryptocurrency.

