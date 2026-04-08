Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. Full Year Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) released Loss for its full year of -$6.45 million

The company's earnings came in at -$6.45 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$3.35 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $27.63 million from $22.88 million last year.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.45 Mln. vs. -$3.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.58 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $27.63 Mln vs. $22.88 Mln last year.

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