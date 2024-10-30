News & Insights

Pioneer Power Divests Unit to Focus on Growth

October 30, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Pioneer Power Solutions ( (PPSI) )

Pioneer Power Solutions has sold its Pioneer Custom Electrical Products unit to Mill Point Capital for $50 million, marking a strategic shift towards expanding its Critical Power and eMobility sectors. This move aligns with Pioneer’s goal to address U.S. grid challenges and capitalize on emerging markets. Mill Point plans to integrate this acquisition into Voltaris Power LLC, aiming to enhance its capabilities in microgrids, EV charging, and unit substations.

