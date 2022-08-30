Pioneer Natural Resources Shares Down 3%

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning. The stock movement was not supported by any corporate announcements from the company.

Currently, shares are at $253.41, down 3.46 percent from the previous close of $262.50 on a volume of 1,027,700. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $13.63-$288.46 on average volume of 2,666,641.

