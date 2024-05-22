News & Insights

Stocks

Pioneer Credit Director’s Shareholding Altered

May 22, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of Director Stephen Targett, who acquired 80 Medium Term Notes valued at $75,305 through an off-market trade, consequently maintaining his prior holdings of 211,363 fully paid ordinary shares and 136,363 listed options. The transaction did not take place during a closed period, hence no prior clearance was necessary.

For further insights into AU:PNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.