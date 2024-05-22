Pioneer Credit Director’s Shareholding Altered

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of Director Stephen Targett, who acquired 80 Medium Term Notes valued at $75,305 through an off-market trade, consequently maintaining his prior holdings of 211,363 fully paid ordinary shares and 136,363 listed options. The transaction did not take place during a closed period, hence no prior clearance was necessary.

For further insights into AU:PNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.