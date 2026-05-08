Pinterest's Earnings Surge: A Short-Lived Spike or a Start of a Recovery?

Key Points

Pinterest pleased investors with its Q1 2026 earnings report.

It's building a more robust advertising platform.

The stock price is still down more than 60% over the past five years.

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Visual search platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) saw a nice jump in its shares after its first-quarter 2026 earnings report, in which it exceeded expectations and pointed to what should be a stronger-than-expected outlook for the second quarter.

That's welcome news for anyone who's been holding on to the stock over the last five years, as it's down more than 60%. But while one quarter can offer momentum, it's not a sure sign of a true turnaround.

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A closer look at the numbers

Pinterest beat on several expectations in the quarter. It reported earnings per share of $0.27, better than analysts' $0.23 estimate. Revenue totaled slightly over $1 billion, exceeding expectations of $966 million.

Revenue projections for Q2 were also higher than expected, which was enough for investors to forgive the company's $73.5 million net loss and send the stock price higher.

The advertising business is getting interesting

On the company'searnings call management shared how it's using artificial intelligence (AI). "By understanding not just what a user is searching for today, but who they are and how their interests are evolving, we have made Pinterest Inc. a highly personalized AI-powered shopping assistant," CEO William Ready said.

Using AI assistants makes Pinterest more interesting as an investment, turning it from just an image discovery platform into one where purchases are made -- generating more revenue. The sector is only expected to grow, as the global AI shopping market is expected to climb from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $37.4 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research.

The company also recently acquired TV analytics platform tvScientific, which will allow it to expand its advertising efforts.

Rebounds take time

The AI shopping agents and tvScientific acquisition are certainly intriguing. But for those endeavors to add meaningfully to revenue totals, it will take time, especially since the tvScientific deal just closed in February.

This is good early momentum, but it's too early to say that it's the start of a full rebound that can reverse the stock price losses of the last five years.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.