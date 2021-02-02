Pinterest (PINS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinterest PINS is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has increased by 6.7% to 32 cents per share over the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $645.7 million, indicating an increase of 61.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, the average surprise being 324.9%.

Factors to Consider

Pinterest’s initiative to launch board features to make home, wellness, and gifting plans as quarantine-driven projects is expected to have boosted user engagement in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



The company stated that there has been a 35% year-over-year increase in the number of monthly boards created, including a 44% increase in beauty, a 95% increase in women's fashion and a 36% increase in home decor categories.



Additionally, in the fourth quarter, Pinterest launched the Pinterest widget for iOS 14 to make it possible for Pinners to feature a board of their own or one they follow, and see daily inspiration right from their iPhone home screen.



Moreover, Pinterest announced a collaboration with Microsoft MSFT Edge. Now, Microsoft Edge users can discover relevant Pins in Microsoft Collections and even export back to Pinterest. Pinners using Microsoft Edge can opt to see suggestions from Pinterest that are related to their collection. Clicking on a suggestion will open a board of similar, trending Pins so users can continue discovering Pins related to the topic.



Further, the company’s expansion in countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India and New Zealand amid coronavirus-induced social distancing guidelines is expected to have contributed to international user base growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In third-quarter 2020, monthly active users (MAUs) Global increased 37% year over year to 442 million. Users who began engaging in Pinterest during COVID-19 continued to have high levels of engagement even after shelter-in-place restrictions were eased. This is expected to have continued in the soon-to-be reported quarter.



In October, Pinterest launched a suite of merchant tools to help retailers reach customers in the holiday season and beyond, including a new storefront profile, faster Catalogs feed ingestion, collections as a shopping ad format, video for collections, automatic bidding, conversion insights and analysis, and an improved product tagging test.



This is expected to have increased advertisers on the platform, thus driving average revenue per user (ARPU) in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the launch of a new app with Shopify SHOP, giving Pinterest’s more than one million merchants a quick way to upload catalogs to Pinterest and turn their products into shoppable Product Pins in just a few clicks, is expected to have continued to improve advertiser engagement and experience on the platform in the to-be reported quarter.



However, recovering yet weak advertising demand due to coronavirus-led business slowdown across the globe and increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Twitter are expected to have been major headwinds for the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, rapid growth in international user base is expected to have hurt ARPU in the to-be-reported quarter as monetization rate has been low in international markets.

