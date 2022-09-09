Pinterest (PINS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.36, changing hands as high as $25.39 per share. Pinterest Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.