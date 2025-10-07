Pinterest (PINS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Pinterest (PINS) was down 2.03% at $31.39. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 15.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.05 billion, reflecting a 16.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, representing changes of +33.33% and +15.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Pinterest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

