Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pinterest (PINS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $974.61 million, increasing 14.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pinterest metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' of $170.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $52.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +38% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' to come in at $752.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Active Users - Global' stands at 573 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 522 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Monthly Active Users - International' at 327 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 288 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' will likely reach 102 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 98 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' reaching 146 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' should arrive at $7.37 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.85 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Pinterest have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.