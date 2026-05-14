Pinterest (PINS) Price Target Increased by 16.41% to 27.25

The average one-year price target for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been revised to $27.25 / share. This is an increase of 16.41% from the prior estimate of $23.41 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.55 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from the latest reported closing price of $19.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an decrease of 552 owner(s) or 42.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.10%, an increase of 62.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.77% to 567,897K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 29,381K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company.

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,810K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,140K shares , representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 26,809K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,550K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 25,303K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company.

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