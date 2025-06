Pinterest (PINS) Opinions on Digital Advertising Growth Potential

Recent discussions on X about Pinterest (PINS) have centered around the company's potential as a growing player in the digital advertising space, with some users highlighting a resurgence in monthly user growth and improved revenue monetization. There’s a buzz about the stock’s current trading multiples, with a few voices suggesting it might be priced attractively compared to future cash flow projections, though concerns about organic growth challenges linger. The conversation also touches on competitive pressures from platforms like Instagram and the impact of AI on Pinterest’s visual discovery model.

Additionally, posts on X have noted Pinterest’s sideways trading pattern in recent weeks, with speculation about a potential breakout if market conditions align. Some users are intrigued by analyst price targets suggesting upside, while others remain cautious due to perceived limitations in the company’s addressable market. This mix of optimism and skepticism keeps the dialogue dynamic and closely watched by investors.

Pinterest Insider Trading Activity

Pinterest insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,129,187 shares for an estimated $37,367,770 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,201 shares for an estimated $2,327,751 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,809 shares for an estimated $1,931,340 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,943 shares for an estimated $614,802 .

. ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,367 shares for an estimated $398,037 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $187,576.

Pinterest Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of Pinterest stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Pinterest Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Pinterest Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $40.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025

