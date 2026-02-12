Markets
PINS

Pinterest Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

February 12, 2026 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pinterest Inc. (PINS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $277.07 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.847 billion, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pinterest Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.52 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.319 billion from $1.154 billion last year.

Pinterest Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $277.07 Mln. vs. $1.847 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.319 Bln vs. $1.154 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 951 M To $ 971 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PINS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.