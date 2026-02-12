Pinterest Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Pinterest Inc. (PINS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $277.07 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.847 billion, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pinterest Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.52 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.319 billion from $1.154 billion last year.

Pinterest Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $277.07 Mln. vs. $1.847 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.319 Bln vs. $1.154 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 951 M To $ 971 M

