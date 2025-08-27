PINS Focuses More on AI for Personalized Content: A Key Growth Driver?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is focusing more on improving operational rigor and incorporating sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) models to enhance relevancy and personalization to bring long-term benefits. The company is also emphasizing building new ad tools and formats to help grow the scope of monetization on the platform. In particular, Pinterest is leveraging AI to continually improve the overall personalization and efficiency of the ads according to users' taste and style, which is resulting in higher click-through and conversion rates.



The buyout of the AI-powered, high-tech fashion-shopping platform, The Yes, has enabled it to create a strategic organization to help steer the evolution of its features and merchants. Pinterest and The Yes share a common vision of making it easy for customers to find products matching their tastes and styles. The combined company has been making continuous efforts to absorb creators publishing videos and live streams to make the shopping experience swift and easy for customers.



As Pinterest is concentrating on AI for unique curation signals to deliver increasingly relevant and personalized content, it is resonating more with its users. The launch of the multimodal AI model that powers the visual search experience is increasingly gaining traction. The company recently introduced a proprietary generative retrieval model on search and related services to drive further improvements to personalization across the platform.

Blue-Chip Tech Firms Focusing on AI

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN expansion of its Bedrock platform has positioned it as a frontrunner in the enterprise AI race. Amazon Bedrock has emerged as a game-changing, fully managed service that offers enterprises seamless access to high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies. The platform's recent developments, including automated reasoning checks and multi-agent collaboration capabilities, address critical challenges in AI adoption while opening new revenue streams for Amazon's cloud division.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT is striving to maintain its competitive edge in AI with the introduction of the Agent Store, which creates a new marketplace for AI-powered workplace assistants. The platform features more than 70 agents and provides developers with monetization opportunities through Microsoft 365 Copilot integration. The Azure AI Foundry application and agent development hub has been adopted by developers at more than 70,000 enterprises and digital-native companies. Microsoft's Azure AI Agent Service has been utilized by more than 10,000 organizations to build, deploy and scale agents.

PINS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Pinterest has gained 15.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.8%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Pinterest trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.31, below the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinterest’s earnings for 2025 has decreased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

