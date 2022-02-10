Pinning Down Global Indemnity Group, LLC's (NYSE:GBLI) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 76.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Global Indemnity Group's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:GBLI Price Based on Past Earnings February 10th 2022

How Is Global Indemnity Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Global Indemnity Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 28%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's alarming that Global Indemnity Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Global Indemnity Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Global Indemnity Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Global Indemnity Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Global Indemnity Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

