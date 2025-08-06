Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.58 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.76 per share.

Total Revenues of PNW

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.36 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion by 7.5%. The top line also increased 3.8% from $1.31 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.05 billion, up 6.1% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power, increased operations and maintenance expenses and increased depreciation and amortization.



Operating income totaled $307.6 million, down 1.9% from $313.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $113.5 million, up 4.2% from $108.9 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.8 million compared with $3.84 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.51 billion compared with $8.06 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 totaled $663.3 million compared with $537.1 million in the year-ago period.

PNW’s Guidance

The company continues to expect 2025 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.53, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $7.6 billion in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operations.



Management expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2025.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

