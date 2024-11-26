Pinnacle Boosts Stake in NZME, Increases Market Influence

NZME Ltd. (NZMEF) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its stake in NZME Ltd to 10.99% by purchasing additional shares, marking a significant movement of over 1% in its substantial holding. The recent acquisitions totaled over 2 million shares, reflecting Pinnacle’s growing interest and confidence in NZME’s market performance. Investors and market followers may find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential strategic moves by Pinnacle within the media sector.

