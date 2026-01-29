Pinnacle Bank Reports Fall In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Bank (PBNK.OB) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.45 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $8.85 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $36.98 million from $40.18 million last year.

Pinnacle Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.45 Mln. vs. $8.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $36.98 Mln vs. $40.18 Mln last year.

