Pinnacle Bank Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Bank (PBNK.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.32 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $0.29 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $11.83 million from $12.08 million last year.

Pinnacle Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.32 Mln. vs. $0.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $11.83 Mln vs. $12.08 Mln last year.

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