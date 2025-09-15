Markets
MAT

Pinkfong And Mattel Bring Pingu Back To Korean Audiences

September 15, 2025 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Pinkfong Company, creator of Baby Shark, Monday announced that it has partnered with Mattel, Inc. (MAT) to reintroduce the stop-motion classic Pingu to viewers in Korea.

Under the exclusive distribution deal, Pinkfong will release episodes from the 1990s and 2000s, including the Pingu Classic Series, Pingu at the Wedding Party, and Pingu in the City. The content will premiere on September 19, with new episodes rolling out weekly across leading pay-TV and digital platforms.

The partnership blends Mattel's global IP portfolio, which includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, with Pinkfong's growing reputation as a trusted local distributor.

MAT is currently trading at $17.69, down $0.05 or 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.