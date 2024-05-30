Ping An Insurance AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Ping An Insurance Company of China (HK:2318) has released an update.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, where shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with a significant majority. The AGM saw an attendance of 1,121 shareholders and authorized proxies, representing over 56% of the total shares entitled to vote. Additionally, the AGM included the election of a new Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee, as well as the approval of the 2023 final dividend payment.

