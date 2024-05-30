News & Insights

Stocks

Ping An Insurance AGM Approves Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ping An Insurance Company of China (HK:2318) has released an update.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, where shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with a significant majority. The AGM saw an attendance of 1,121 shareholders and authorized proxies, representing over 56% of the total shares entitled to vote. Additionally, the AGM included the election of a new Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee, as well as the approval of the 2023 final dividend payment.

For further insights into HK:2318 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PIAIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.