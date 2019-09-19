Ping Identity prices IPO at the $15 midpoint

Ping Identity Holding, which provides an enterprise security platform focused on identity access management, raised $188 million by offering 12.5 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range.



Ping Identity plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PING. Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



