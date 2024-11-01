Pinestone Capital Ltd Announces Board and Committee Structure

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of three board committees, highlighting the leadership roles within the company. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Zhu Zheping as the Chairman. This structured leadership aims to enhance the company’s governance and strategic decision-making.

