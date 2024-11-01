News & Insights

Stocks

Pinestone Capital Ltd Announces Board and Committee Structure

November 01, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of three board committees, highlighting the leadership roles within the company. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Zhu Zheping as the Chairman. This structured leadership aims to enhance the company’s governance and strategic decision-making.

For further insights into HK:0804 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.