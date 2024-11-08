Pineapple Energy shareholders approve incorporation to Delaware, name change

Pineapple Energy (PEGY) announced that it is changing its corporate name to SUNation Energy. The effective date for the name change will be announced in the near term. The corporate name change and a proposal to approve the redomestication and change in the company’s legal state of incorporation from Minnesota to Delaware were each overwhelmingly approved at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 4, the company stated. “The adoption of SUNation Energy, Inc. as our corporate name leverages the significant brand equity we have built over the last 20-plus years by consistently providing residential and commercial customers with an outstanding end-to-end experience, high-quality engineering and installation, and dependable aftermarket support. As one of the industry’s original solar energy companies, the SUNation name more clearly defines who we are as company, reinforces our history, and reflects our values and culture. As proud as we are of our legacy as a trusted provider of solar electricity with battery storage, we are more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Scott Maskin, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

