PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.20%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 21.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.54 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDO is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 23,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 35.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 19.58% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 33.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 84.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 331.51% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,356K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

