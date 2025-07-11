PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CMDT

In trading on Friday, shares of the PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active ETF (Symbol: CMDT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.02, changing hands as high as $26.07 per share. PIMCO Commodity Strategy Active shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMDT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.1301 per share, with $27.0485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.13.

