PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions

PIMCO Tactical Income Fund Class A (TSE:PTI.UN) has released an update.

PIMCO Canada Corp. has announced monthly distributions for its Class A Units, set to be paid on November 15, 2024. Unitholders can participate in a distribution reinvestment plan to reinvest their distributions automatically. PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income, manages these funds, leveraging its expertise in navigating complex debt markets.

For further insights into TSE:PTI.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.