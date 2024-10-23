News & Insights

PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions

October 23, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

PIMCO Tactical Income Fund Class A (TSE:PTI.UN) has released an update.

PIMCO Canada Corp. has announced monthly distributions for its Class A Units, set to be paid on November 15, 2024. Unitholders can participate in a distribution reinvestment plan to reinvest their distributions automatically. PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income, manages these funds, leveraging its expertise in navigating complex debt markets.

