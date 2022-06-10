PIMCO Building on Active Fixed Income Options

PIMCO is a leader not only in the management of fixed income products but in the research around them as well. They are adding another active Fixed Income Fund to their suite of options for income investors. The Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund will give exposure to floating rates in senior loan markets which will seek to minimize the impact of rising rates on portfolios. PIMCO says their superior credit analyst team will help them mitigate and manage credit risk to better hit investor targets. PIMCOs active taxable options for fixed income are growing, and this addition nestles nicely in between their BOND fund and their short duration MINT fund.

Finsum: Active taxable fixed income has a great edge in these macro markets and funds are smart to capitalize because the gyrations are easier to spot.

