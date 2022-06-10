Economy

PIMCO Building on Active Fixed Income Options

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
PIMCO Building on Active Fixed Income Options

PIMCO is a leader not only in the management of fixed income products but in the research around them as well. They are adding another active Fixed Income Fund to their suite of options for income investors. The Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund will give exposure to floating rates in senior loan markets which will seek to minimize the impact of rising rates on portfolios. PIMCO says their superior credit analyst team will help them mitigate and manage credit risk to better hit investor targets. PIMCOs active taxable options for fixed income are growing, and this addition nestles nicely in between their BOND fund and their short duration MINT fund.

Finsum: Active taxable fixed income has a great edge in these macro markets and funds are smart to capitalize because the gyrations are easier to spot. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Economy Videos

See more videos

FINSUM

FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

Learn More

Explore Economy

Explore

Most Popular