Pilgrim's Pride's Q4 Earnings on The Horizon: Factors to Note

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of 5.2% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings has remained unchanged at 78 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a decrease of 42.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. PPC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.

Factors to Note Ahead of PPC’s Q4 Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by steady demand across key channels and continued strength in its diversified product mix. The company has been benefiting from solid consumer interest in convenient, protein-focused meal options, which has helped reinforce retail momentum. Continued momentum in Case Ready and Prepared Foods, supported by expanded distribution and innovation, is likely to have helped sustain top-line growth in the quarter.



Another important driver heading into the quarter is the company’s focus on operational execution and efficiency initiatives. Pilgrim’s Pride has been working on improving plant productivity, optimizing production processes and strengthening supply-chain capabilities. These efforts typically support better service levels and product availability. PPC’s geographic diversification across the United States, Europe and Mexico provides an important cushion against region-specific demand swings and pricing volatility.



The quarter is also likely to have influenced by Pilgrim’s Pride’s strategic approach to customer partnerships and portfolio positioning. By aligning closely with large retailers, foodservice customers and quick-service restaurant operators, the company has been able to maintain a strong foothold in core markets. Its investments in innovation, product development and premium offerings further enhance competitiveness, supporting revenue growth even in a challenging pricing landscape. Chicken remains a key consumer staple due to its affordability and versatility, supporting steady demand.



That said, profitability in the fourth quarter might have been pressured by elevated cost dynamics and competitive market conditions. Input cost volatility, including feed, labor and transportation expenses, might have weighed on margins.

Earnings Whispers for PPC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pilgrim's Pride this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Pilgrim's Pride has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage's upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, which calls for an increase of 13% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 50 cents implies a rise of 31.6% from 38 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $5.61 billion, which implies a 6.2% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, indicating a 1.1% fall from the year-ago period figure. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $638.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

