Pilgrim's Pride's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect From PPC?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings has declined from $1.46 to $1.41 in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a decrease of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. PPC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Factors to Consider for PPC’s Upcoming Results

Pilgrim’s Pride’s export business has been under pressure, as broiler volumes continue to lag historical levels amid trade restrictions and weaker international demand. Ongoing tariffs from China, coupled with shifting global trade dynamics, have limited export recovery opportunities despite easing avian influenza restrictions in some markets. The export softness, together with persistent global economic uncertainty and competition from other protein categories, has weighed on Pilgrim’s Pride’s international sales and market share.



Margin pressure in key markets has added to the company’s challenges. In Mexico, profitability has deteriorated due to foreign exchange volatility and lingering disease impacts on bird health, resulting in lower margins compared with the prior year. The broader business continues to face input cost risk, particularly from grain and soybean meal prices that remain sensitive to weather patterns and global trade conditions. Rising marketing, R&D and labor expenses, alongside higher incentive compensation, have further inflated costs.



Additionally, consumer behavior shifts linked to inflation are impacting volume trends, with households tightening budgets and reducing basket sizes. These pressures point to a challenging earnings backdrop for the third quarter.



That said, Pilgrim’s Pride continues to benefit from resilient consumer demand for chicken as a cost-effective protein, and from ongoing strength in its U.S. and European operations. The company’s branded portfolio, led by products such as Just Bare, has gained meaningful traction at retail, while its Case Ready and Prepared Foods segments continue to expand distribution. Foodservice trends also favor PPC, as quick-service restaurants increasingly rely on chicken-based menu items to meet value-conscious consumer demand. Continued innovation, brand diversification and disciplined operational execution should provide a partial cushion against the near-term headwinds.

Earnings Whispers for PPC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pilgrim's Pride this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Pilgrim's Pride has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $191.1 million, which indicates an increase of 31.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents implies a surge of 81.3% from 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a jump in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.08, implying a 53.9% decrease from the year-ago period. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, which calls for an increase of 11.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 48 cents implies a rise of 20% from 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.

