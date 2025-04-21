Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) standing at $53.64, reflecting a -0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 9.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.26, indicating a 63.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Pilgrim's Pride presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.13.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

