Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $355.52 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $326.30 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $406.20 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $4.757 billion from $4.559 billion last year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

