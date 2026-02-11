Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $87.99 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $235.85 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $152.18 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $4.517 billion from $4.372 billion last year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.99 Mln. vs. $235.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $4.517 Bln vs. $4.372 Bln last year.

